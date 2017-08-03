Trinidad President Calls on Europe to Pay Reparation

The President of Trinidad and Tobago, Antony Carmona, has called on the twin island republic to join the Caribbean effort to get Europe to pay reparation to the descendants of African slaves.

President Carmona made the call in a message to mark Emancipation Day, August 1. Carmona said Trinidad and Tobago should support the efforts of Caribbean Community (CARICOM) governments in seeking reparation for the Atlantic slave trade.

In his message the president quoted the chairman of the CARICOM Reparations Commission and Vice-Chancellor of the University of the West indies (UWI), Sir Hilary Beckles. Beckles formerly noted that the governments of Great Britain and Europe “ were the beneficiaries of enrichment from the enslavement of African people. They committed genocide of indigenous communities and deceptive breach of contract and trust in respect of East Indians and other Asians brought to the plantations under indenture. Great Britain and have a case to answer in respect of reparatory justice.”

“As a former judge and a firm believer in reparatory justice, I am of the view that as we celebrate Emancipation Day 2017, we must examine affirmatively the case for reparations as adopted by CARICOM Governments and advocated by Sir Hilary and other spokespersons.

“We in Trinidad and Tobago must view the call for reparations in the context of the duty we owe to our forefathers. They made the ultimate sacrifice. Their contribution to our present well-being must be recognized in a world which now accepts that compensation and reparation are prerequisites in the dispensation of justice.” Carmona said.

He recalled that the United Nations in 2007, declared March 25 as the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade.