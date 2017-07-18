More ticket outlets for CPL tournament

It’s getting near to match time. Hero CPL match time, that is.

The popular T20 cricket tournament’s South Florida leg bowls off on August 5 at the Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill. The first set of matches on the 5th will feature Barbados Trident vs Jamaica Tallawahs and St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors.

18 ticket outlets

Peter Miller, head of the Hero CPL’s media and communications unit, told CNW that fans will be able to access tickets for matches at 18 outlets. That is a considerable jump from last year’s four.

“The number of outlets increasing to 18 is a sign of the commitment from the Hero CPL to make the USA leg of the event a success this year and for many years to come,” said Miller.

“Last year the marketing strategy was very much focused on the Diaspora community in South Florida and beyond. While that is also part of our strategy for 2017 we are branching out to mainstream media outlets in an attempt to gain traction into those that are new to cricket.”

Launched seven years ago

Since the CPL was launched seven years ago, high-profile players from outside the West Indies have played in the tournament. For Miller, it is important to attract fans from other member countries in the International Cricket Council.“

Interest in the tournament in South Florida is spreading and with the CPL now into its second year of visiting Lauderhill there is name recognition for the event. That will only increase with the plan to come back to South Florida,” he explained.

“With cricket being a growing sport in the USA, the audience comes from the Diaspora communities for the most part. They could be from any of the six nations that have CPL teams or from South Asia, Australia and South Africa.”

The defending champions of the tournament are Jamaica Tallawahs. Last year’s runners-up were Guyana Amazon Warriors.