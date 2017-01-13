Television station to appeal ruling

The Attorneys for CVM Television in Jamaica, say they will appeal Monday’s Supreme Court ruling that awarded Television Jamaica (TVJ) more than J$16 million in damages.

TVJ had sued CVM Television in 2015 for the use of footage from the IAAF World Championships in Beijing, China. TVJ said it had exclusive rights for the World Championships and argued that it suffered losses as a result of CVM airing footage of the event.

In August last year, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of TVJ and Justice Bryan Sykes Monday awarded the television station US$125,000 in damages plus legal costs.

In his ruling, the judge said that CVM had engaged in a deliberate, reckless and calculated manner as it knew that TVJ had exclusive rights to air the Championships.

CVM attorneys have since gave notice of appeal and requested a stay of the award.

Justice Sykes granted the stay on the terms that the US$125,000 be paid into a joint interest bearing account in the names of the attorneys of both parties within 40 days.