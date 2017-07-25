Team USA to play practice matches against Hero CPL Franchises

The United States of America cricket team will play two matches against Hero Caribbean Premier League sides in the lead up to the tournament hosting four games in Lauderhill, Florida on August 5thand 6th.

Matches at Central Broward Regional Stadium

The practice matches will take place at the Central Broward Regional Stadium. The first game will see Team USA play the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots at 10 am on August 2nd. The second will see the USA take on the Jamaica Tallawahs at 10 am on August 3rd.

The Hero CPL sides feature some of the biggest names in cricket with the Tallawahs having the likes of Kumar Sangakkara and Shakib al Hasan in their squad and the Patriots have the talents of Chris Gayle, Ben Cutting and Samuel Badree at their disposal.

Great opportunity for Team USA

USA Chairman of Selectors, Ricardo Powell said: “These matches are a great opportunity for Team USA to compete against some of the best in the world. Initiatives such as these are of critical importance for the development of our playing group and we are grateful to the CPL, St. Kitts Patriots and Jamaica Tallawahs for arranging these practice matches in the lead up to the USA-leg of the tournament.”

Damien O’Donohoe, CEO of Hero CPL, said: “The Hero CPL is firmly committed to spreading the game of cricket in the USA and these matches are just another example of this. We see so much potential for growth of cricket in the USA and we want to make sure we are doing all we can to help that cause.”

The Team USA squad is as follows:

Fahad Babar

Syed Abdullah

Roy Silva

Davion Davidson

Nisarg Patel

Mrunal Patel

Camilus Alexander

Jaskaran Malhotra

Elmore Hutchinson

Jasdeep Singh

Nosthush Kenjige

Muhammad Ghous

Usman Rafiq

Japen Patel