St. Lucia Stars set for good showing in CPL

St. Lucia Stars make their debut in the Caribbean Premier League on August 4 in St. Lucia against the Trinbago Knight Riders in St. Lucia.

The St Lucia Stars will be playing five matches between Friday, August 4th and Tuesday, August 14th. Tickets are available from $10US to $50US. The tickets can be purchased online from www.cplt20.com/buy-tickets where fans can book their place at The Biggest Party in Sport.

The Stars made it to the finals week of Hero CPL for the first time in 2016 and will be hoping that they can claim their first title under the leadership of Darren Sammy, who will be playing in a stadium that was named after him after he led West Indies to a second World T20 title in 2016.

The Stars side will feature some of the biggest names in cricket with Lasith Malinga, Shane Watson and Johnson Charles joining Sammy as they play the opening fixture of this year’s Hero CPL.

Damien O’Donohoe, CEO of Hero CPL, said: “St Lucia is a stunning island and the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium is a great place to watch cricket. The St Lucian fans have been such great supporters of Hero CPL and we can’t wait to see the stadium named after the greatest St Lucian cricketer full for the matches in 2017.”