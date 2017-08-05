St. Kitts and Nevis PM offers second chance to those involved in crime

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. Timothy Harris, is offering a fresh start to young persons involved in criminal activities, who are looking to make a positive change in their lives.

Jobs guaranteed

“If there is any young person out there involved in illegal activity, particularly in relation to guns, and want to make a turn, I would guarantee them, I repeat, I am guaranteeing them a job if they are seriously committed to turn away from the life of crime. That is the solemn guarantee I make,” Harris stated during a press conference on Wednesday, August 2, 2017, at Government Headquarters.

The prime minister continued, “I would guarantee you a job that you could at least earn a weekly wage if you are serious about making the turn for the better. The country deserves fewer criminals than we have on the streets and the cost of maintenance of the peace and security requires us to be open-minded. To even think outside the box if we are to nip this situation in the bud.”

Career opportunities available

Harris stressed there are career opportunities available in St. Kitts and Nevis for young persons, particularly school leavers, in the area of law enforcement.

“Being in the Police Force is not just about carrying a baton, it’s not just about standing at some beat; it’s also about learning a diversified array of life skills that could put you in good stead for life,” he said.

The nation’s leader also noted that opportunities are available at the Customs and Excise Department, adding “The Customs Department has a regular training program for recruits. We want to build on that cadre of persons and are welcoming and encouraging other people to get involved. We want parents not to have their children at home being idle doing nothing when work is going a-begging in the country.”