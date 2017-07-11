South Florida Foundation Awards $750,000 to Students

The Broward Education Foundation has taken a major step to ease the steep cost of higher education facing many of today’s graduating high school seniors in their bid to fulfill their dreams of attending college.

At its Scholarship Award Ceremony held recently, the Broward Education Foundation awarded more than $750,000 worth of scholarships to 207 Broward County public school seniors.

The college scholarships ranged from $500 each to four-year Florida Prepaid plans.

Scholarship helps students from low-income families

The Foundation has created the scholarships for those who possess the academic potential to be exceptional students.

The Broward Education Foundation awards scholarships to students who proved academic excellence but who fall short of their financial need to pursue a college education.

Often students with high grades, but who missed obtaining full or part time scholarships offered by the college of their preference are unable to advance. These are usually students from low-income families residing in low-income families who find it impossible to afford the cost of college tuition.

“There are many times students just need help along the path to success,” said Broward Education Foundation Board Chair Christina Fischer. “That’s what we attempt to do at (the) Broward Education Foundation.”

Partnership offers $12 million in scholarships

Throughout 34 years the Foundation has partnered with the School Board of Broward County, local universities, businesses and community leaders. Through this partnership, more than 5,500 scholarships totaling nearly $12 million have been awarded to deserving high school students.

