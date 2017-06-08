South Florida communities remain flooded

Flood water still covered roads Thursday in some parts of South Florida as public works crews are working around the clock trying to pump out the water.

Many residents were forced to park their vehicles because they couldn’t get their vehicles through the rising water to get to their homes.

School buses were also unable to pass through in certain communities.

Ducks were also seen swimming through the roads, which looked more like canals.

The American Red Cross opened a family reception center in Davie Wednesday in case the flooding got worse and people needed a place to stay. The center was equipped with food and cots, but Red Cross officials said no one had needed to take advantage of the services yet.

Davie police said the Plantation Acres Equestrian Facility will temporarily board horses affected by flooding for a small fee. Horse owners can call 954-476-4316 for more information.

Some residents found fish in small ponds in their yards after the rains subsided a bit, while youngsters enjoyed the thrills the settled water brought.

Other areas in South Florida are also still experiencing flooding.

The Ready Mix concrete mixing company in Miami is giving away 1,000 bags of sand to those affected by flooding.

The company is at 7301 NW 47th St.

Emergency officials warned residents not to walk through or play in standing water.

Electrical currents in the water can pose a risk to anyone who comes into contact with it, and the water is likely heavily contaminated. There is also the danger posed by pythons, Nile Monitor Lizards and alligators.