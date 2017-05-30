Sizzling time at Palm Beach Jerk Fest

By Celina DeCastro

Viviene Francis was having the time of her life.

As she gouged on a piece of jerked chicken, the pleasure on her face was all too evident. Francis was among the hundreds of patrons who descended on the South Florida Fairgrounds on Memorial Day to enjoy the sights, sounds and tastes of the fourteenth annual Palm Beach Jerk and Caribbean Culture Festival.

“This is a must attend event for me every year. I drove all way from Pompano (Beach). The music, the food and fun is something I always look forward to,” Francis told Caribbean National Weekly.

Even though the sun was blazing down on the venue, it did not deter the patrons as they strolled by booths where vendors sold clothing, memorabilia and, of course, much-needed food and drink.

The strains of Reggae and Calypso, flags of various Caribbean countries, the kiddies zone and other attractions, were a perfect blend for good vibes and ‘one love’ that spread throughout the venue.

Women and men of all ages gyrated to dancehall and reggae music. Every corner had a smiling attendant drinking beverages and laughing among friends and family.

The smell of grill-fired jerk chicken and exotic spices hit your nose with a powerful Caribbean punch as swarms of hungry patrons bombarded the food stalls.

That early vibe set the tone for live performances from Tarrus Riley, Half Pint, Wayne Wonder and Agent Sasco, which brought the Palm Beach Jerk and Caribbean Culture Festival to a fitting end.