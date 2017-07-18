Sandals announces closure of Antigua property

The Sandals Group has announced the closure of one of its flagship locations – Sandals Grande, for a period of five months.

In a letter dated July 14, Chief Operations Officer at Sandals, Shawn DaCosta informed the Antigua and Barbuda Workers Union that Sandals Grande Antigua will be closed effective September 20, for a period of five months “to undertake essential maintenance works”.

Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne, and Tourism Minister Asot Michael were reportedly informed on July 13th of the pending closure.

Veranda Resort to close too

The announcement comes following news that another Antigua hotel – the Veranda Resort and Spa is to close between August 13th to October 13th.

DaCosta, informed the General Secretary of the union, David Massiah, that Sandals Grande Antigua said – “We wish to assure you that in connection with the closure, we will honour all our obligations to our team members.”

DaCosta added that the Sandals Group recognizes the importance of “reopening as quickly as possible and will endeavor to do so.”