Ruling in Austin “Jack” Warner’s case adjourned to September

A High Court judge will deliver his ruling in September in a case in which former international football executive Jack Warner is challenging his extradition to the United States on corruption allegations.

Delayed from Monday

Justice James Aboud was originally scheduled to have delivered his verdict on Monday. Lawyers for all parties told reporters the judge had adjourned the matter to a date to be set in September following the opening of the new judicial term.

Warner, 72, was released on TT$2.5 million bail when he made his first court appearance on May 27, 2015.

Twelve offenses

He is charged with 12 offences related to racketeering, corruption and money laundering allegedly committed in the jurisdiction of the United States and Trinidad and Tobago, dating back to 1990.

Warner, in his claim, is questioning the procedure adopted by Trinidad and Tobago’s Attorney General. The AG signed off on the US’s request for his extradition made in May 2105. The request was made after the US Department of Justice’s investigation into the world governing football body, FIFA.

The former FIFA vice-president is facing fraud and money-laundering charges related to his two decades tenure with FIFA.

Contradictory extradition treaty

Warner’s attorneys are alleging that Trinidad’s extradition treaty with the US contradicts the Extradition (Commonwealth and Foreign Territories) Act. They are claiming Act affords citizens certain protections ignored by the international treaty.

Politically motivated

Warner claims the case against him is politically motivated and accuses the United States of seeking revenge because it lost to Qatar in its bid to host the 2022 World Cup.

Last year, Justice Aboud dismissed an application by the United States government to intervene in the judicial review lawsuit.

In his ruling, Justice Aboud questioned the contribution Washington could have made to the proceedings.

The US government had sought to be an interest party in the hearing of the judicial review, claiming it should be granted permission to be heard as it had sufficient interest in the proceedings.