Rudolph Austin inks deal with Danish club Esbjerg FC

Former Reggae Boyz captain, Rodolph Austin, has inked a football contract with Danish first division club Esbjerg FC.

The 32-year-old who was out of contract with Brøndby IF has come to a two-year agreement worth in the region of £340,000. Esbjerg is keen to add experience to a youthful squad following the team’s relegation from the Danish top league last season. The club had previously attempted to seal a move for the midfielder in the January transfer window.

Austin, who has 84 caps for the Jamaica national team, moved to Brøndby from the English Championship club Leeds after failing to secure a work permit. The midfielder made 40 appearances for the club, netting only two goals, but was not offered a new contract by the team at the end of the summer. The player made his first appearance for Esbjerg in a practice match last Friday and was given the number 8 jersey.

Austin last appeared for Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz at the 2016 Copa America Centenario and was also the skipper of a Gold Cup team that lost 3-1 to Mexico in the 2015 final.