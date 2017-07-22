Restaurant week in St Kitts Nevis encouraged by domestic tourism

Tourism officials in St. Kitts Nevis says the focus of this year’s Restaurant Week in the federation is that of Domestic Tourism.

According to the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Carlene Henry Morton the country’s tourism product is not restricted to foreign clientele. Locals should get involved and enjoy their own products in order to promote not only the island but its restaurants.

Local ambassadors

“We are supposed to be our own best ambassadors and you cannot encourage people to enjoy or participate in something that you yourself do not know anything about,” Morton Henry said. “Once you have eaten at a particular establishment, you can say to our visitors, when you go to X place, you are going to have a wonderful experience. The food is very well prepared, nicely presented and the ambiance was great.”

She noted hardworking individuals should think of restaurant week as a way of rewarding themselves while enjoying and learning about local cuisine.

“Look at the menu, you know restaurant week is coming up, put aside your little five dollars and give yourself a US $60 meal every now and again,” she said. “For example, my grandmother’s birthday is coming up. So, all of us are going to pool our monies and go to X or Y place. It could also be an anniversary.”

Milestones are being achieved around Restaurant Week, said Henry Morton, adding that the week can be a way to celebrate them.

Prices lowered

Prices have been lowered because it’s the slow season, she said while adding that the prices will increase when the tourist season kicks in in October.

“I am encouraging everybody out there to find a spot with a price point where you can treat yourself and your family. You go out together and you enjoy. This isn’t something that you do every day; this may be once or twice in the year and you are taking advantage of the fact that it is Restaurant Week,” she said.