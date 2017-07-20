Reggae Boyz head coach wants team to press the gas

Head coach of Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz, Theodore Whitmore, has read the riot act to his team ahead of the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal against Canada on Thursday.

The Jamaican team finished as runners up to group C favorites Mexico, ending with five points, after a win over Curacao and a goalless draw against the Mexicans and a 1-1 tie versus El Salvador. Despite being satisfied with the overall result and progression to the next round, however, Whitmore was quick to admit that the team’s play had not been up to par.

The Jamaican team often looked bereft of ideas in attack. The team have so far struggled to create legitimate goal scoring attempts and shown uncertainty in making use of the limited chances created despite scoring two top drawer goals against Curacao in their opening match.

Stern talk

“There is not a whole lot to be done (in an effort to rectify the situation), but it is work in progress. We have to keep knocking and reminding the players because I had a stern talk with them this afternoon in the changing room. I read the riot act and let them know that we have six players who can be added to the roster before the next game,” Whitmore told the Jamaica Observer.

Whitmore said he requires improvements before kickoff at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Thursday.

“I’m confident with the group of players I have here, it is just for us to recover and see how we approach our next game in Phoenix.”