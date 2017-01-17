Rebel Salute brings heated words between artists

The weekends installment of Rebel Salute took a turn as a backstage spat took place between singer Tarrus Riley and veteran DJ Anthony B.

Riley, who had turned up at Grizzly’s Plantation Cove, St Ann, entered the stage during Fantan Mojah performance and angrily declared that he was just ‘dissed’ by a fellow artist. Riley hung around at the concert for a few minutes before making his exit, then took to Instagram to vent on the situation sharing what was said between the two.

Following Riley to uplift the spirits of the crowd was Minister Hall, formerly known as Lady Saw, who gave fans a classy gospel act, a stark difference from her earlier dancehall days. Replacing the vulgar dance moves with praise in her newfound Christian faith, the audience rocked and sang along.