Puma signs more Jamaican athletes

Global sports brand, PUMA has followed its recent signing of champion Kemar Bailey-Cole with seven MVP Track Club athletes, including Olympic silver medallist Shericka Jackson, World Championship medal winner O’Dayne Richards, Janieve Russell, Christania Williams, Julian Forte, Rusheen McDonald and Megan Simmonds.

This signing further builds the relationship between the brand and Jamaica since the stepping down of Olympic record holder Usain Bolt.

“Puma continues their commitment with up and coming athletes, and its mission to be the fastest sports brand in the world by signing seven Jamaican athletes to represent them in the upcoming World Championships in London. They all have a strong possibility to make the podium in London and increase PUMA’s footprint in Jamaican athletics, which includes none other than Usain Bolt,” read a release issued by the company.