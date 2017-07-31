Protoje Releases Reggae Single for “Blood Money”

Jamaican reggae superstar Protoje has released the music video for his politically charged single Blood Money.

The song paints a vivid picture of the corruption and social injustice evident in Jamaican society.

Graphic video

Visuals for the video show images of prostitution, illicit drug taking, along with the different relationships between middle-class Jamaicans and the lower class.

More than one million plays

The official audio has racked up more than one million plays on Youtube, with the video securing 17,000 since its recent release

Protoje will be gracing a number of stages for the rest of the summer as part of a six-week European tour, with the final show on August 13 in London.

Ethiopia

He is also heading to Ethiopia for his first show in Africa on July 29 as well as Afropunk on August 28 in New York.