Professor Bains win lawsuit against UWI

The Full Court in Jamaica on Monday ruled in favor of former UWI Professor Brendan Bain. The case involved a wrongful dismissal lawsuit against the University of the West Indies (Mona) campus.

In handing down the ruling on Monday afternoon, the court said Bain’s dismissal from the institution was a breach of his right to freedom of expression.

University must pay J$4.7 million

The court also ruled that the university must pay Bain J$4.72 million in lieu of notice of the termination of his contract. It was also ordered that any other sums that may have been withheld should be paid to him.

Bain, who was director of the Regional Coordinating Unit of the Caribbean HIV/Training Network (CHART) sued the university for J$40 million in 2014 for defamation of character, and breach of his constitutional rights following his dismissal by the academic institution.

In an interview with the Jamaican Gleaner shortly after the ruling was handed down, Bain said he was relieved that the matter is now over but asked for time to study the judgment before making any further comment.

Also seeking 9 months’ salary

In addition to the defamation award, Bain was seeking nine months’ salary for breach of contract. He explained that the nine months was the time left in the employment contract.

The UWI fired Bain after alleging that his constituents had lost confidence in him following his participation in a HIV/AIDS court case in Belize.

His dismissal sparked widespread public debate, resulting in several protests involving church and lobby groups, which called for a reversal of the University’s decision.