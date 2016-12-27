Pressure on CEP to announce final results from Haiti’s election

Haitian lawmakers have called on the Provisional Electoral Council (CEP) to keep to the deadline for publishing the final results of the November 20 presidential and legislative elections.

On Monday, the Electoral Court ordered a review of the preliminary results of the November 20 presidential elections, handing a lifeline to three political parties that have been challenging the victory of businessman Jovenelle Moise.

Last weekend, the CEP rejected a request by “Famni Lavalas, Piti dessalin and LAPEH for a review. It also indicated that the operations of the Office of National Electoral Litigation (BCEN) did not fall within its purview, given that the BCEN is composed of three independent entities.

Meanwhile, resident of the Chamber of Deputies, Cholzer Chancy, is calling on the CEP to publish the final results of the presidential election on 29 December as scheduled on the electoral calendar.