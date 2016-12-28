“Premier League players are poor” Coach Geoffrey Maxwell

New Kingston FC Head Coach Geoffrey Maxwell who recently took charge of the KSAFA Major League side, says that the quality of players in the Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) has declined in quality because of the type of players in the league.

“Based off what I have seen of some of the name sheets in the Premier League at the moment, they’re not sides that you can’t coach [against] and beat. Half of them now are bringing in a lot of schoolboy players. Premier League and Dacosta Cup and Manning Cup are three different things. Sometimes, you can take a fool and program him and make him go out there and win in the Premier League because, I think, the Premier League defenders are poor, but that’s just my opinion. I think the attacking players in the Premier League nowadays are also poor.”

After drawing a tie in his first match only a few weeks ago, Maxwell believes that with this level of players in the league, he could get them into Jamaica’s top flight and do well. He believes his team has the talent but lacks in the experience department. Maxwell blames the low level of the league on the poor development structures that are found locally in today’s soccer.