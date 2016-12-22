Political parties in Haiti to challenge outcome of election

The Electoral Court in Haiti has ordered a review of the preliminary results of the November 20 presidential elections, handing a lifeline to three political parties that have been challenging the victory of businessman Jovenelle Moise.

Last weekend, the Provisional Electoral Council (CEP) ejected a request by the three political parties challenging the results of the elections and instead referred them to the Electoral Court.

The CEP, which met behind closed doors over the weekend, with the attorneys for the political parties – Famni Laval’s, Piti dessalin and LAPEH – also indicated that the operations of the Office of National Electoral Litigation (BCEN) did not fall within its purview, given that the BCEN is composed of three independent entities.

But on Monday night, the attorneys successfully argued against the tally giving more than 55 per cent of the votes to Moise, who was chosen by former president Michel Martelly to represent his party, Tet Kale (PHTK).

The attorneys representing defeated candidates -Jude Celestin, Moise Jean-Charles and Maryse Narcisse- cited errors in the vote count and officials’ failure to comply with the requirement that voters sign their ballots or mark them with fingerprints at polling stations.

The court has not set a deadline for completing the process which started on Tuesday.

The CEP is due to announce the final results of the elections on December 29, but that announcement may be postponed because of the court ruling.