PokerStars Sponsor Bolt’s Last Diamond League Race

Newly acquired sponsors of world’s fastest man Usain Bolt, PokerStars, intends to sponsor his final race before the London World Championships.

Bolt is scheduled to appear at the IAAF Monaco Diamond League meet on July 21, a few weeks ahead of what is expected to be his final appearance at a major international athletic championship.

Track and Field biggest name

Bolt previously announced that he’ll be retiring from the sport this season. The sprinter inked a deal in June with the Amaya Inc-owned company, which has also sponsored comedian Kevin Hart. The 30-year-old Jamaican, who boasts several major sponsorship deals, has been the sport’s biggest name for close to a decade. The sprint King will be among eight athletes who will don PokerStars bibs in the 100 meters at the Monaco Diamond League.

PokerStars director of corporate communications Eric Hollreiser revealed the company’s delight to be associated with the event. “PokerStars is proud to support the men’s 100 meters race at the IAAF Monaco Diamond League and further our relationship with Usain Bolt,” Hollreiser said.

“Usain is one of the greatest athletes in history and we look forward to seeing him in what will be an exciting event for sports fans around the world.”

Bolt to compete only in 100 meters at Worlds

The 100 meters is the only event Bolt will compete in at the London World Championships, Disappointing several fans who wanted to see him run is his favorite event, he has opted out of the 200mters. His decision has left the door open for younger 200m contenders. These including Jamaicans Yohan Blake and Warren Weir, South African Wayde Van Niekerk, and Canadian Andre DeGrasse to claim the vacant 200m crown.

Bolt holds the world records in the 100 and 200 meters, a member of the world record holding Jamaican sprint relay quartet. He vows to go out with a bang despite not running below 10 seconds so far this season.

Copyright 2017 – Caribbean National Weekly News