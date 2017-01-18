PNP lawyers declare Trafigura case ‘dead’
Contesting the 2011 Supreme Court judge ruling for the party members to be interrogated in open court, Queen’s Counsel KD Knight and Patrick Atkinson both argued that questions and answers are done in privacy in Jamaica and outside of the public glare to preserve fairness at proceedings and trials.
Both attorneys pointed out that under Jamaican law, as well as the Mutual Assistance Criminal Matters Act, the appellants cannot be compelled to give witness statements to authorities in The Netherlands.
