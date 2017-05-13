Plague! Locusts swarm Trinidad Community

Like a plague of biblical proportions, swarms of locusts have descended on the villages in Moruga, leaving some residents virtual prisoners in their homes.

The area is known to be host to the swarms of unwelcome guest as locusts have invaded the community earlier this year and last year.

But this time the ravenous insects are larger in number and size.

The Ministry of Agriculture has dispatched a team to attempt to exterminate the plague the pests, but it had done little to reduce the numbers.

According to Princes Town Regional Corporation councillor Joseph Lorant , the locusts have been affecting many along the forested area of Edward Trace.

He said he has received a number of calls about the locusts.

Videos and photographs on social media have been circulated showing the extent of the locusts swarming the community.

Lorant said he understands that officials from the Ministry of Agriculture have been dispatched to assess the situation.

He said that he intends to visit those affected.

Several farmers have been affected as the locusts ate their crops.