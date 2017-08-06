Patriots defeat Amazon Warriors thanks to Brathwaite blitz

A blitz from Carlos Brathwaite was key in seeing St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots home in their first game of the 2017 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) against Guyana Amazon Warriors by four wickets. Earlier, a constricting bowling performance had kept the Patriots’ target to just 123-7.

The match was the first of two played at the Central Regional Broward Park in Lauderhill, Florida on Saturday.

St. Kitts and Nevis wins toss

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots won the toss and chose to bowl, and initially came under pressure from Martin Guptill, who registered three fours and a six in his 14-ball stay, which was worth 23.

But when he fell, bowled by a Samuel Badree googly, Guyana Amazon Warriors struggled to maintain the scoring rate, picking up just 45 runs from the next nine overs. Babar Azam in particular found it tough going, managing just 21 off his 30 balls, only striking a single boundary.

Azam’s dismissal, caught by Jonathan Carter off Carlos Brathwaite, led to a procession, with no batsman after him making it into double figures. This fact made Chadwick Walton’s steady hand – 60 off 51 balls, three fours, two sixes – all the more valuable in ensuring that his side would at least have something to bowl at.

Several of the Patriots’ bowlers emerged with excellent figures – Hasan Ali (2-19), Carlos Brathwaite (1-20) and Mohammad Nabi (0-17) all went at less than a run a ball.

In the chase, Guyana Amazon Warriors struck quickly, with Evin Lewis falling LBW to Steven Jacobs with just two runs on the board. Chris Gayle initially looked in good form, striking a six and a four, but fell cheaply, for 15.

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots continued to lose wickets – Mohammed Hafeez for 19 to Rayad Emrit, Devon Thomas run out by Rashid Khan, and Brandon King for 11 to Jacobs. They were 57-5 with more than half the overs gone.

Then, Brathwaite and Jonathan Carter added 49 to put the result almost beyond doubt. Brathwaite was the aggressor, striking three sixes and two fours from his 19 balls before being dismissed for 3. Carter was steady, and was not out at the end of the chase. H and Mohammed Nabi secured victory with four wickets and an over in hand.

The result was especially harsh on Rayad Emrit, who finished with excellent figures of 2-14 from four overs, including the key wickets of Hafeez and Gayle.

The two teams meet again today at the same venue.

Upcoming Fixtures:

Sunday 6 August, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Guyana Amazon Warriors (11am), Lauderhill

Sunday 6 August, Jamaica Tallawahs v Barbados Tridents (3pm), Lauderhill