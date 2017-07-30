The party stand will be rocking during Hero T20

It will be more than just cricket. When the Hero CPL T20 cricket carnival gets underway at the Central Broward Regional Stadium on August 5 and 6, the biggest party in sport will unfold.

The party stand at the stadium has been designated as a special operations zone by the tournament organizers. Patrons who venture into that section of the ground will be in for a treat.

“It will be awesome. We are promising an unforgettable experience. It will be a big, big party in the stand,” concessionaire for the party stand, Marco Brown, told CNW.

The party stand can accommodate some 2,000 patrons and already tickets are moving fast, according to Brown.

“Tickets are selling fast. We anticipate that we will have a full house and we intend to make sure the party goes on,” he said.

Complimentary food and drink

Hero CPL organizers have promised food and drink, prizes and surprises, to patrons in the stand throughout the two days play.

“We will be offering finger food, like ‘Stamp and Go’ in the morning. Patrons will have a choice of one of four meals during the lunch time break. There will be an assortment of drinks including those from the top shelf,” Brown said.

First class entertainment

On the opening day of the tournament, the legendary Third World Band will perform in the 90-minute break between both matches. On the following day, Soca artist Roger George will perform. Additional entertainment will be provided by disc jockeys Barry Hype, DJ Radcliffe and Hyper D. These DJs will keep the venue rocking with popular hit songs.

The tournament gets underway in South Florida with The Guyana Amazon Warriors going up against the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots while the Barbados Tridents take on the Jamaica Tallawahs. There will be a repeat of the clashes on the following day.