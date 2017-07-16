Palm Beach Youth Services hosts 3rd annual super summer Spelling Bee

Students, who are part of the Palm Beach County Summer Camp Scholarship and Summer Food Service programs, are participating in spelling bee academic activities. The program was established to encourage the spirit of learning while preventing summer slide. The event will be held at the Therapeutic Recreation Center located in Lake Worth, Florida.

Spelling Bee program prevents summer education slide

“Children can experience learning losses when they do not engage in educational activities during the summer months,” said Geeta Loach-Jacobson, director of Youth Services’ Outreach and Community Programming Division. “The spelling bee is one way that we can prevent summer slide for our campers using a fun and exciting method of learning.”

Participating agencies include the Palm Beach County Attorney’s Office, PBC Community Services, PBC Parks and Recreation, the Palm Beach County School District, the Children’s Services Council, United Way of Palm Beach County, Florida Atlantic University, the Palm Beach Post and Florida Power and Light.

Participants aspire to compete in Scripps National Spelling Bee

It is the aspiration of young students who have talent in spelling to set their goals on the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Scripps National Spelling Bee (commonly called the National Spelling Bee) is an annual spelling tournament held in the United States for students not older than age-14.

Although most of its participants are from the U.S., students from countries such as The Bahamas, Canada, Jamaica, and Mexico, have also competed in recent years. Historically, the competition has been open to, and remains open to, the winners of sponsored regional spelling bees in the U.S. and its territories. Participants from countries other than the U.S. must be regional spelling-bee winners as well.

Jamaican Jody-Anne Maxwell was one of the first non-US contestants to win the Scripps Spelling be when she won in 1998 at age 11.

