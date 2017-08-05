Palm Beach charity aids students in back-to-school shopping

The Take Stock in Children charity based in Palm Beach County has given some students a new breath of life. At least for this season’s back to school objective.

Palm Beach Lakes High School senior Ja’maar Nelson got that chance recently, thanks to Take Stock in Children’s ninth annual Back to School Shopping Event at the Target store in Royal Palm Beach.

“This was a wonderful experience, it felt like Dr. Avossa really cared about helping me get what I needed,” Nelson said, after getting assistance from the county’s school superintendent, Dr. Robert Avossa , with picking out clothes and supplies. “With all the stuff I purchased, I’m ready, I could start school tomorrow!”

$200 per student

Twenty Take Stock in Children high school students were given $200 each and a budget sheet to shop. A mentor accompanied them as they shopped for school supplies and clothing. For most of these students, this was the first time they shopped by themselves to get the items they need for an upcoming school year. The mentor shoppers helped the students make the best use of their funds.

Dr. Eddie Ruiz, Palm Beach County’s Assistant School Superintendent for Student Services, Equity, and Access was also on hand for the event, teaming up with another high school student for back to school shopping.

Kids get to see people care

“This is my favorite event of the year,” said Nancy Stellway, Executive Director of Take Stock Palm Beach. “The kids get to see that people care about them, and they learn about budgeting.”

Established 1995

Take Stock in Children was established in 1995 as a non-profit organization in Florida that provides a variety of services to students. Services include providing college scholarships and caring volunteer mentors. The organization’s comprehensive services start in middle school, continue through high school, and include helping students transition into college.