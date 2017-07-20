Opposition secures victory in Bermuda election

The opposition Progressive Labor Party (PLP) swept to a commanding victory over the ruling One Bermuda Alliance (OBA) in Tuesday’s general election in Bermuda, winning by 24 seats to 12.

Deputy Premier loses seat

The surprise victory resulted in one of the biggest casualties for the incumbent party when Finance Minister and Deputy Premier Bob Richards, lost by almost 100 votes to newspaper columnist Christopher Famous. Richards promptly announced his retirement from politics on hearing of his defeat.

The leader of the OBA Premier Michael Dunkley held onto his seats by just 43 votes against the PLP’s Ernest Peets.

The PLP previously was in power for 14 years up to 2012, having ousted the now defunct United Bermuda Party (UBP) in 1998. The UBP had run the country for 30 years following the introduction of party politics.

David Burt

The PLP is led by David Burt, who at age-38 will be one of the youngest Premiers in this British Overseas Territory. Burt, whose mother is Jamaican, retained his seat in Pembroke West Central as the OBA’s hopes of success in so-called marginal seats vanished. This rubbished an opinion poll in the Royal Gazette newspaper on Saturday that gave the OBA a double-digit lead.

Dunkley feels fine

Dunkley, 59, addressing journalists late Tuesday, said “I feel fine. Service is something I have committed my life to and, the fact is, I have served my community to the best of my ability and my constituency.” He said it had been a privilege to serve as the country’s premier, but acknowledged his party had suffered some “crushing defeats” on a “tough day.”

In his comments, the outgoing Premier, said, “Congratulations to Mr. Burt and the PLP. My colleagues and I wish them all the best as they try and move Bermuda forward. We will take time to reflect on the defeat. The country is in a better position now, but the people of Bermuda expressed they want a change.”

Five independents – including Paula Cox, a former Premier were all soundly beaten.