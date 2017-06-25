Omar McLeod lowers national record at Jamaica’s national trials

Jamaica’s Omar McLeod ran a blistering 110-meters on Saturday at the National Championships in Kingston, to become the new owner of the National Record.

McLeod, promised he would run below 13 seconds in the final of the trials for the World Championships in London in just over a month and backed up his words with a 12.90 clocking.

The holder of the record before that, Hansle Parchment, finished third in the event, running 13.19 seconds, the quickest he has gone all season.

Parchment was bested by new kid on the block, Ronald Levy, who ran 13.13.

Seventeen-year-old Dejour Russell, running in his first senior championships, looked ominous, going over the high hurdles in 13.32 to finish fourth, just outside of qualification spots for the World Championships.

Andrew Riley, an Olympian last year, was fifth in 13.35, while another Olympian in Deuce Carter was sixth in 13.56.

Rohan Cole, 13.58, Stefan Fennell, 13.87, rounded out the field.