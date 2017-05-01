Nominations now open for Southern USA Jamaica Diaspora posts

Nominations are now being accepted for the positions of Jamaica Diaspora Advisory Board Member and Advisory Board Member Alternate for the Southern USA. The office is voluntary and duration of term of office for each is for two years. Deadline date for nominations closes on Sunday, May 14, 2017.

Persons applying for the position are expected to meet criteria as well as bear certain roles and responsibilities during the two year duration.

Criteria for the elected Diaspora Advisory Board Member will include:

Be Jamaican or of Jamaican heritage or be eligible to hold Jamaican citizenship

Be of legal age

Persons will not receive financial compensation

Be a resident of any of the following States – Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina,

South Carolina, Virginia, District of Columbia, and West Virginia East South Central Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi, Tennessee, Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Be honorable, trustworthy, and of good moral standing within the community.

Have sound leadership qualities and organizational skills.

Have good oral and written communication skills.

Have no criminal record

Knowledge and understanding of social, political and economic issues in the USA and Jamaica

Record of active participation within the Diaspora community

Be able to finance travelling to Jamaica and the Diaspora States

The elected Diaspora Advisory Board Member is expected to carry out responsibilities to include: