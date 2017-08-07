No medals for Caribbean in women’s 100 meters

Jamaica experienced unusual double trouble in London over the weekend. For the first time since 2009 Jamaican athletes failed to strike gold in the men and women 100 meters in the World Championships.

The United States regained complete dominance of the sprint events after Tori Bowie became the world champion of women’s sprinting at the London World Championships on Sunday.

Bowie lunged at the line to take top honors in a season’s best time of 10.85 over the Ivory Coast’s Marie-Josee Talou and the effervescent Dutchwoman Dafne Schippers.

Elaine Thompson finished down the track

Pre-race favorite and defending champion, Elaine Thompson finished surprisingly down the track in fifth place. Trinidadians Michelle Lee Ayee and Kelly-Ann Baptiste finished sixth and eighth respectively. Thompson was never a factor and could not reproduce the form that saw her burning up the track on the Diamond League circuit. The way she lost led to speculation she was still suffering from an ailing Achilles that has been bothering her recently.

Jamaica’s sprinting dominance wilts

Bowie’s victory firmly shook the foundation of Jamaica’s dominance over the sprints following Justin Gatlin’s shock victory in the men’s equivalent the day before. Neither Bolt nor Thompson are down to contest the 200 meters.

Earlier in the day, 400 meters hurdlers Jaunder Santos of Dominica, Jaheel Hyde, Ricardo Cunnigham and Kemar Mowatt of Jamaica qualified for the semifinals, while Bahamaian Shaunae Miller-Uibo, Roxano Gomez of Cuba and Jamaicans Novelene Williams-Mills, Stephanie Ann McPherson, Shericka Jackson and Chrissan Gordon all qualified for the women’s 400 meters.

Three Caribbean men make 110 hurdles finals

In the 110 meters high hurdles, favorite Omar McLeod and Hansle Parchment of Jamaica joins Barbadian, Shane Brathwaite as finalists.