Having assumed control of Reggae Sumfest in 2016, just two months before show time, Josef Bogdanovich pulled out all the stops to make the annual event a success.

This time around, the jocular American anticipates a much better planned festival which runs from July 16-21 in Montego Bay. Most of the dates are parties leading up to the dancehall-dominated July 20-21.

“For the little time we had last year we did pretty well. This year, we’ve started since January which means we’re well ahead of the game,” Bogdanovich told CNW.

Sumfest launch parties have taken place in Kingston and Montego Bay. The six-day festival takes place in the latter where it has been held since its inception in 1993.

A Beach Party, cruise (Sumfest at Sunset), All White Party, Retro Block Party and Heavyweight Sound Clash will be held throughout the tourist city before the main events, the perennially popular Dancehall Night(s) at Catherine Hall Entertainment Complex.

Bogdanovich promises no clashes at Sumfest this year, even though several artists at odds with each other, will be on the bill.

“It will be a real peace and love, joyous vibe. That’s something fundamental to reggae,” he said.

Dancehall Night One will have Alkaline, Mavado, Aidonia, Dexta Daps, Ding Dong and Bounty Killer, among others. The following night, Sizzla, Sean Paul, Kabaka Pyramid, Beenie Man and Richie Stephens and The All Star Ska Band, are among the headliners.

The California-born Bogdanovich started Downsound Records in the 1990s. That label made a name with acts like Nanco, Fantan Mojah, DYCR and Harry Toddler.

Until last year, Reggae Sumfest was promoted by Summerfest Productions, a group of Montego Bay businessmen.