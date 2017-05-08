Bolt dismisses NFL rookie’s claim that he can win 40 yard dash against him

Superstar sprinter Usain Bolt has poured cold water on a challenge by NFL player John Ross, that he could beat him him in a 40-yard race.

The Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver made the bold comments two weeks ago. Ross, who clocked 4.22 seconds over 40 yards, boasted that he could beat Bolt based on having faster foot contact with the ground, a metric often used to judge speed.

Bolt nonchalantly brushed aside Ross’ challenge, according to a report on the websitewww.theundefeated.com.

“Zero. Absolutely none,” he said, adding: “I think over the years people always aim to the top. I’ve learned something through the ranks. It’s a ladder, but no one wants to climb the ladder. Everybody just wants to get to the top of the ladder. They always want to beat me, but no. No chance.”

Ross, a first-round pick, had that notion dashed by less heralded athlete. University of Tennessee sprinter Christian Coleman obliterated the mark with a 4.12 seconds clocking over 40 yards. Coleman’s personal best in the 100 metres is 9.95 seconds, some way off Bolt’s personal best of 9.58.