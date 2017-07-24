New advance imaging technology installed at Miami Airport

Travelers who commute to and from the Caribbean via airports in Miami and Fort Lauderdale will be subject to a modern search method.

On Friday the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) showed off its latest technological advancement at Miami International Airport. Travelers will now be searched by an advanced imaging technology that is being used at MIA and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

TSA officials said the technology uses 10 times less electromagnetic waves than a cellphone.

20 layers of security

For each of their more than 50,000 passengers daily at MIA, TSA officials said there are 20 layers of security, some seen and some not.

“We can assure the public that you’re safe to fly. We call that the secure flight system, and that’s one of the layers you don’t necessarily see,” TSA spokeswoman Sari Koshetz said.

TSA will still require passengers to take off their shoes during the screening process, but travelers can keep jewelry on.

Passengers who are flying with medical devices, such as pacemakers, can request an additional full pat-down.

Low-density X-ray beams

The modern scanning machines send narrow, low-density X-ray beams over the subject, front and back, at high speeds, which just barely penetrate the clothing. The X-ray radiation reflects off the body—and off of any objects hidden on that person. The process takes between 6 and 8 seconds

The new machines are typically composed of twin vertical arrays of extremely high-frequency transmitters that circle the passenger and create a three-dimensional image. The transmitters emit beams of radio frequency (RF) energy, which bounces off sub–clothing surfaces and exposes hidden items.