New act to tackle crime now effective in Jamaica

The controversial Zones of Special Operations Act is now in effect across Jamaica.

On Wednesday, Minister of Information, Senator Ruel Reid, received a copy of the Jamaica Gazette indicating that the legislation is in place.

Law passed after 13 amendments

The law was tabled in the House of Representatives on March 21 and passed in the Senate on July 7 after 13 amendments.

The new law gives the Prime Minister, on the advice of the National Security Council, the authority to declare any high crime area of Jamaica a zone for special security operations and community development measures.

The measure is part of a national security strategy that targets strategic subject areas: Violence and Crime, Public Order, Corruption, Community Safety, Territorial Integrity, Crisis Response, and Resilience. The other areas are Justice, Cyber Defense, Critical Infrastructure Protection and Economic Security.

Associated budgetary allocation

Meanwhile, in an effort to boost the effectiveness of this new measure, the budgetary allocation to the Ministry of National Security has been increased by J$2.6 billion.

Crime has been a persistent problem in Jamaica. Measures to solve the problem which has created trepidation in Jamaicans in the Diaspora in returning home has challenged different administrations since the 1970s. Since this year various types of crimes, especially violent crimes have escalated to crisis proportions.

More Draconian measures sought

Jamaicans home and abroad have been calling for the government to introduce more Draconian measures. These include impromptu law enforcement intrusion of communities with high incidences of crime. Accordingly, most people welcome the new Special Operations Act.