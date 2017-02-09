Nesta Carter cleared to run

Sprinter to compete at Western Relays in Jamaica

Jamaican Olympic and World Championship Gold medalist, Nesta Carter, has been cleared to run at this weekend’s Milo western Relays in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

This will mark his first outing since being unceremoniously stripped of his Beijing Olympic 4X100 relay gold medal after a retroactive test found a banned substance in his sample.

Carter’s re-tested sample from 2008 was found to have traces of the banned stimulant methylhexaneamine, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced last month.

As a result Jamaica’s 4x100m relay team which included the world’s fastest man Usain Bolt, former world record holder Asafa Powell and World Championship silver medalist, Michael Frater were ordered to return by the IOC their gold medals.

Carter has announced his intention to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The 31-year-old Carter has not raced competitively for 17 months due to injury and because he was notified of the positive test,

He has not been banned by world governing body the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) and he is clear to run until his appeal has been heard.

Carter, also part of Jamaica’s 4x100m relay team that won gold at the 2012 London Games, has until Feb 15 to file his appeal with CAS.