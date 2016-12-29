Natural medicine: Cerasee Tea

By: Shakira Thomas

Growing up Jamaican, parents would always use fruits, vegetables and bush medicine to remedy any ailments our little family had. They believed in the natural way of taking care of the body. Cerasse, the most disliked tea of my generation. How could anyone forget that one? Growing up, I remember every year as the summer winds down, my mom would give me a mug of strong, hot bitter Cerasse tea, yes it was bitter, very bitter Ugh! It was a must thing to do for every parent in the Caribbean; to give their children Cerasse tea before they head back to school in September. It was a teeth pulling process for my mom because it would always be a struggle for me to drink it and I had to drink every drip. So really what are the benefits of this bush Cerasse that our parents were so adamant that we drink?

Cerasse which is pronounced sir-see in Jamaican dialect is one of the most consumed herbs. You’re probably familiar with hearing that it cleanses the blood and contribute to healthy skin and that is absolutely true. The makeup of the Cerasse leaves does something to our blood that makes it rich and plentiful. I’m not going to get too technical with you, but I did do some research for you and found out that Cerasse is rich in a large number of natural antioxidants, including gallic acid and catechin which can help with high cholesterol and inflammation. To go further, Cerasse contains phosphorus, iron, calcium, vitamin A and C, which can protect you from stomach pains, jaundice, influenza, cold, constipations, headache and fever.

It’s also the remedy for hypertension, worms, diabetes and urinary tract infections. It’s suggested to have a cup of Cerasse at least 2 -3 times for the month. To purchase Cerasse you can check the West Indian supermarkets, farmers market or buy online. They even come ready made in tea bags, all you have to do is seep it in hot water. It can be drink hot or cold and sweetened to taste. Cerasse is a preventative measure; consume the prescribed amount and it will minimize your proness to certain illness and diseases. Cerasse is known to spruce up your energy and rid the body of toxins.