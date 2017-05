Dancehall DeeJay Munga Honourable has been arrested by Police in Jamaica.

The artiste, whose real name is Damien Rhoden, was nabbed on Saturday, May 27, and will be charged for the murder of Cleveland Smith, who was killed on Friday, May 12 on Molynes Road in Kingston.

Smith, who is said to be of unsound mind, had chopped Munga Honourable as the artiste sat with friends in Jackson Town, St Andrew in 2015.

No court date has yet ben set for the artiste who was arrested and released last week.