The Miss Lou Reading Festival begins 2 day event Friday!

On Friday, February 3rd, the Louise Bennett-Coverlet Reading Festival will begin a two-day event commemorating the 10th annual celebration of the legacy of Jamaica’s former cultural Ambassador, the late Hon. Louise Bennett Coverley, OM, OJ, MBE. The event begins on Friday, February 3rd from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.,and Saturday, February 4th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Broward College Performing Cultural Arts Theater in Pembroke Pines.

The Festival which is free to the public and is presented by the Consul General of Jamaica, is jointly coordinated by Broward College, the Friends of the South Regional Broward Library and the Jamaican Folk Revue, Inc.

This year, the two-day celebration is titled “Is Anansi Meck It – Jack Mandora Mi Noh Choose None” and traditionally forms part of the Library’s activities commemorating Black History month. The smorgasbord of events, begins with a panel discussion at 6:00 p.m. on Friday evening February 3, themed “Is Anansi Meck It – Jack Mandora Me Noh Choose None”, followed by a star-studded Cultural Extravaganza on Saturday February 4, starting at 2 p.m.

“This is a significant anniversary, celebrating a decade of honoring Jamaica’s beloved Miss Lou, (as she was affectionately called), and will include two exciting days of ‘Boo-noo-noo-noos’ events” according to Norma Darby, Director Emerita of the Jamaican Folk Revue, and founder of the annual Reading Festival.

Headlining the evening’s customary program of rich cultural performances, will be some of Jamaica’s renowned proponents of the island’s unique cultural heritage including writer, educator and performing artist, Owen “Blakka” Ellis; actor, media personality and UWI Lecturer Fae Ellington C.D; and founder of the Storytelling Foundation of Jamaica- Amina Blackwood-Meeks. Several local performing artists sharing in the cultural presentation are the Tallawah Mento Band, the Reggae violin strings of the Sons of Mystro, the Sierra Norwood Calvary Children’s Cultural Ensemble, the Jamaican Folk Revue, the Carimer Culltural Group, Deja Vu Theatre Group and others who had worked closely with, and were influenced by, Miss Lou.

Louise Bennett-Coverley’s work continues to influence many individuals immensely, through her volumes of lasting and immeasurable contributions to Jamaica’s cultural development. Proceeds from Fundraisers & your Tax-deductible donations, continue to sustain the Louise Bennett-Coverley Memorial Scholarships, educate and bring a high level of rich cultural awareness and entertainment, to South Florida’s Community.

All donations are Tax deductible and will be greatly appreciated.