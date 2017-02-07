Jamaican cops seize $4.2 million from Clarendon man

Detectives assigned to the Narcotics Division have seized some J$4.22 million in cash from a man during an operation on the Mineral Heights main road in Clarendon on Monday, February 6.

The man, who has been identified as He is 46-year-old Warren Mclean, otherwise called ‘Worrel Mclean’, labourer of Gimme- Me- Bit district in Clarendon, was arrested and charged for Breaches of the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Police report that about 11:00 p.m., they were in the area when McLean who was driving a Toyota Altis motorcar was signaled to stop. He complied and was accosted and searched. The vehicle was also searched, during which J$4.201 million was found in a black plastic bag behind the driver seat.

He was subsequently taken into custody and the cash seized.

Police also report that Mclean was previously arrested and charged with Possession of Cocaine. The matter is still before the Spanish Town Criminal Court and he is scheduled to reappear before court on Monday, March 13.