Miller-Uibo destroys crack Diamond League field

Bahamian 2016 Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo destroyed a quality field to win the 400 meters at the Diamond League meeting in Rabat on Sunday in a meet record 49.80s.

The Bahamian, who is a heavy favorite to win the gold medal at the IAAF World Championships in London next month, controlled the race from the start and moved away from the field down the home stretch to completely shatter the meet record of 51.05s set in 2015 by American Allyson Felix, the world leader, and the Bahamian’s main rival for the gold medal in London.

Winner of 10 straight 400m

Miller-Uibo has now won the 400m at 10 straight meets since losing to Allyson Felix at the 2015 World Championships. Felix, who did not race in Rabat, is ranked No. 1 in the 400m this year. Miller-Uibo is planning to run the 200m and 400m in London.

In Miller-Uibo’s wake was the American pair of Natasha Hastings 50.86 and US champion Quanera Haynes 51.08s, who were second and third respectively.

Veteran Jamaican quarter-miler Novlene Williams-Mills was fourth in 51.18s while her compatriot, Shericka Jackson, the 2016 Olympic bronze medalist was fifth in 51.20 seconds.

South Africa’s Caster Semenya, the Olympic 800m champion, was seventh in a season best 51.53.

Elaine Thompson wins 100 meters in record time

It was the first time in recent history, and perhaps ever, that the reigning 400m and 800m Olympic champions raced against each other in an individual race.

Another Caribbean Olympic Champion Elaine Thompson of Jamaica extended her winning streak to 17 consecutive 100m victories by winning Sunday’s Diamond League meet a meet record of 10:87 seconds.