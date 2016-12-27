Miami Dade Public Schools expands after school meals program

Miami-Dade County Public Schools currently provides the After school Meals Program, a subcomponent of the Child Care Food Program under the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in over 200 county schools. The District has announced the extension of the program to the South Miami Middle School and the Miami Senior High when the new academic year begins.

The program is designed primarily to provide nutritious meals to children in after school programs and selected dates on Saturday school throughout the school district. Starting on January 9, 2017 at South Miami Middle, and January 14, 2017 on Saturdays at Miami Senior High, a meal is available at no separate charge to the children enrolled in the after-school care programs.

