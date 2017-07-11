Miami-Dade County has Highest Auto Insurance Rates in Florida

Auto Insurance

According to a report in the South Florida Business Journal, Miami-Dade County has some of the highest auto insurance rates in Florida. This information is based on a recent study from Insurance Quotes.

The study ranked policy costs by county and found that Miami-Dade was the most expensive, with an average annual cost of $2,457. That average was 58.9 percent above the average in Florida.

According to the study, the most expensive annual auto insurance rates were in Hialeah, Opa Locka, Miami, Miami Gardens and Homestead, all in Miami-Dade County.

Hialeah has highest auto-insurance rates

The annual rate in Hialeah was determined as 76 percent above the state average at $2,719. In Opa Locka the average rate is $2,597, 68 percent above the state average. And in Miami, the average annual auto insurance rate is $2,497, 62 percent above Florida’s average.

Florida auto insurance rates among highest nationally

The study indicated Florida ranks as the 6th most expensive state for car insurance, The average annual cost of an auto policy in Florida amounts to $1,546. It also found that the rates can vary greatly depending on where you live in the state.

“Geography and population density play an important role in determining what Floridians pay for auto insurance,” said Laura Adams, senior insurance analyst at insuranceQuotes. “Living in more densely populated areas comes with a higher likelihood of accidents because there are more drivers on the road—which in turn drives up insurance rates.”

Frequent traffic violations increases auto-insurance rates

Lourdes Rivera an agent at State Farm in West Kendal, Miami Dade County says factor that helps to push up auto-insurance rates in Miami-Dade County is a “rash of bad driving” and “frequent collisions.” She said drivers who are cited frequently for traffic violations will see an increase in their insurance rates. Where there is a cluster of drivers in a region or city with frequent traffic violation or tickets this will increase rates in that city or region.

Waldo, a small city in Alachua County, had the least expensive car insurance in the state where rates totaled $1,169 or 24 percent below the state average.

