Mayor hosts countywide arts challenge for high school Students

Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief is channeling her passion for the local arts community by issuing the first student art contest to recognize talents of Broward County’s youth.

Broward residents in grades 9-12 who attend public, private or home school are eligible to submit work for the Mayor’s Art Challenge.

Monday, August 28th is the deadline for students to submit their application. These can be found on the Cultural Division’s calls-for-artists page. Students will need to submit their application with digital images of the artwork (up to two entries), a parental release form and indicate their County Commission District via the submission website.

Winners will notified in September

Mayor Sharief and all Broward County Commissioners will select one first place winner and one runner up from each of the nine districts in the County. Winners will be notified in early September. The winning artworks will be auctioned off at the Mayor’s Gala on October 21st.. Proceeds raised will directly benefit the United Way charity organization. Winning artists will be recognized at a County Commission Meeting hosted by the Mayor.

Accepted mediums:

Paintings: oil, acrylics, watercolor, etc.

Drawings: colored pencil, pencil, ink, marker, pastels, charcoal (It is recommended that charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed.)

Collages: must be two-dimensional

Prints: lithographs, silkscreen, block prints

Mixed Media: use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.

Computer-generated art

Photographs

About the Broward Cultural Division

Broward Cultural Division is a local arts agency, one of thousands, across the U.S. providing financial, technical and marketing assistance to artists and arts organizations. Broward County has nearly 1.9 million residents, 15.4 million annual visitors, 10,000 artists, 6,291 arts-related businesses employing 23,498 people, 823 not-for-profit cultural organizations and 31 cities, some of which operate their own arts councils and public art programs. information about the Broward Cultural Division call 954-357-7457