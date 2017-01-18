Markeith Loyd caught and in custody Markeith Loyd, the suspect in the fatal shooting of Master Sargeant Debra Clayton has been Caught and is in police custody. Police say Loyd was wearing body armor and armed with 2 hand guns when he was arrested at an abandoned house. Loyd is accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and an Orlando police officer has been captured, officials said Tuesday night.

Loyd’s alleged rampage touched off a multiagency manhunt. An investigation led authorities to an abandoned house in Orlando’s Carver Shores area, where Loyd was arrested, Orlando police Chief John Mina said in a news conference.