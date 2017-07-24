Man wanted for 20 murders slain by cops in Jamaica

A hoodlum, who was on the Jamaican Police Most Wanted list and linked to more than 20 murders in the western end of the island was shot dead during a gun battle with police on Saturday.

AKA Saddam

The dead man has been identified as 26-year-old Sadain Mullings, also called ‘Saddam’, of Elgin Town, Hanover.

Reports are that the wanted man was shot and killed during a confrontation with members of the Mobile Reserve and the Westmoreland police in the Whitehouse, Westmoreland on Saturday morning.

The police report that they were attacked by ‘Saddam’ who fired more than 20 bullets into a police service vehicle. One policeman suffered injuries, but his life was saved by his bullet proof vest.

Uzi and Glock seized

An Israeli made UZI sub machine gun and a 9mm Glock pistol were seized during the standoff.

Saddam was wanted for up to 20 murders in western parishes and also for attacking the police with grenades in St Ann earlier this year.

About 25 percent of the more than 700 murders committed in the Caribbean Island have been in Western Jamaica in the parishes of St James, Westmoreland, and Hanover. Police have blamed internal gang warfare and the now in famous lotto scam as the main reasons behind the upsurge of murders in that section of the island in recent years.

The gun is usually the weapon of choice to perpetrate murders. Just last week the police in collaboration with the Customs Departments seized 15 high-powered assault rifles and 4,000 rounds of assorted ammunition at the Kingston Wharves. The arms and ammunition were coming into Jamaica from the United States.