Little Haiti mural to honor man associated for naming the community

Viter Juste the Haitian gentleman associated with the foundation of the Haitian community in Miami-Dade County that has become generally known as Little Haiti is being honored with a colorful mural depicting his likeness.

Originally known as Lemon City, from the late 1950s onwards as Haitians fled their homeland leaving repressive administrations and increasingly harsh economic situations, several settled in this area of Miami-Dade. As the community of Haitians expanded Viter Juste, a Haitian immigrant, businessman, community leader and activist suggested that the area be known as Little Haiti. And, the name stuck. The Northeast Second Ave and NE 59st region of Miami was commonly known as Little Haiti. In fact few people even knew of the name Lemon City. “Where is Lemon City?” people would ask. Even those who lived in the region for some time.

Last year, on the repeated urging of Haitian community activists, City of Miami commissioners voted to designate Lemon City to be officially known as Little Haiti. The community is quintessential Haitian in culture, language, cuisine, worship and in business, and it is a community that thrives throughout several challenges.

The officially designation of the community was the fulfilment of the dream and objectives of Viter Juste.

The mural to honor Juste, and to be placed on property adjacent to NE 2nd Ave and NE 59th Street, is being created by Haitian artist Serge Toussaint. The artists says besides honoring Juste, he wants the mural to depict that very unique Haitian culture as one enter the community of Little Haiti.