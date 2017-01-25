Life of T&T President threatened

Trinidad and Tobago’s National Security Minister Edmund Dillon says death threats have been made on the life of President Anthony Carmona.

Dillon confirmed the report and said the security agencies were continuing to monitor the situation.

“And we continue to ensure the security of the head of state. The Defence Force and Special Branch have been informed accordingly – through the Police Commissioner and Chief of Defence Staff – and are taking the necessary action,” Dillon told the Trinidad Guardian newspaper.

The Guardian said the anonymous death threat was received at the Police Command Centre on Sunday with the male caller threatening not only the head of state but “all ah dem”.

The caller said he would be “waiting by the Savannah to offload shots for the President” threatening also to bomb police stations.

So far senior police officials have met with the President.

The Office of the President confirmed that information had been received from the police about a threat being made on the President’s life very recently.

Carmona came to office in 2013 for a five-year term.