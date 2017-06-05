Kirani James on the path to recovery

2012 Olympic 400-meters champion Kirani James is said to be recovering well from an illness that had sidelined him since April.

The Grenadian, who was second to Wayde van Niekerk in the 400 meters at the Olympic Games in Brazil last summer, had been sidelined since April with what is believed to be respiratory illness that saw him finish a disappointing sixth at the Drake Relays in April in a pedestrian 46.21.

His coach, Harvey Glance, announced that the athlete’s season was being put on hold following that below par performance.

James has had a relatively ordinary start to the 2017 season. At the Grenada Invitational on April 8, James was less than convincing while winning the 400 metres in 45.44 but was upstaged by Bahamian Steve Gardiner, who won the ‘B’ race in a world-leading 44.26. In Iowa he was even slower and was sidelined in an effort to get him back to full fitness.